ATLANTA — An issue with Delta Air Lines' weight and balance automation system was causing flight delays Sunday at its hub in Atlanta and nationwide.

Delta said in a statement that its teams were using manual workarounds to get flights off the ground while they continued to work to restore automation. The delays come as Americans begin traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that Delta was working to resolve the issues, and that the delays weren't related to any FAA air traffic systems.

Earlier this month, a malfunction in the FAA's network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. The stop lasted for more than four hours, and carriers canceled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days after that, United Airlines saw its own system outage — forcing it to delay departing flights.

As of midday Sunday, the flight-tracking website FlightAware said 48% of Delta's flights were delayed.

FlightAware said that 38% of flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — Delta’s hub — were delayed while about 36% of flights destined for the airport were delayed.

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