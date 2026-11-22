Two jarring losses seem to promise a shuffle in the AP Top 25 after a weekend in which most of the top teams won comfortably.

No. 4 UCLA lost its first game of the season to Michigan, falling 18-16 in triple overtime. No. 6 Indiana lost 27-24 at Washington, throwing into question the Hoosiers' chance to defend their Big Ten crown, much less their national title.

Six ranked teams lost to unranked foes, adding to an already chaotic season.

Stick around for more on the road to the College Football Playoff, voter Q&A and live updates when the latest AP Top 25 poll drops at 2 p.m. EST.

Here’s what to know:

Teams hold steady in the SEC

By MAURA CAREY

Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all won by two touchdowns or more in a relatively steady Saturday for the highest-ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky suffered its third straight loss and has fallen from the upper tier of the conference. This week, they came up short 28-14 to Missouri.

Texas and Alabama both put up more than 40 points against Week 12 opponents as the Longhorns routed Arkansas 45-3, and Alabama beat Chattanooga 47-0 with a strong performance by backup quarterback Austin Mack.

And in the later slate of games, Georgia cruised past South Carolina 34-6, holding standout Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers to just 87 passing yards and an interception. With the win, the top-ranked Bulldogs clinched their sixth-straight SEC championship game appearance and will compete to win their third-straight on Dec. 5.

Who decides the rankings?

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 70 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

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