NEW YORK — It was philanthropy, the story goes, that first bonded two of the founders behind artificial intelligence giant Anthropic.

Jared Kaplan, the San Francisco company's chief science officer, and CEO Dario Amodei were doctoral students carpooling to an event organized by an academic fellowship. As Kaplan recalls, he and Amodei spent the ride discussing “this idea of thoroughly investigating what kinds of charitable causes could do the most good.”

“We had so much largesse to, sort of, disperse,” Kaplan joked at a Hertz Foundation discussion in April 2025.

Those once-hypothetical philanthropic ambitions gained new steam as Anthropic debuted on the stock market to a record $1.5 trillion valuation. The Claude AI tool maker already plans to dedicate 5% of its shares for a new Anthropic Public Benefit Fund. Its seven co-founders say they'll give away 80% of their equity — a $112 billion commitment based on its IPO price.

Now suddenly affluent employees, many of whom will become millionaires as they sell their vested stock, may wield enough capital to make transformative donations themselves — riches that are commanding the attention of nonprofits looking to direct some sliver toward causes from global health to animal welfare.

Silicon Valley has great expectations. The napkin math suggests leading U.S. AI firms' valuations could add at least $37 billion annually in intended philanthropy, according to a widely circulated May blog post by Nan Ransohoff, head of public goods at the payments company Stripe.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity for people to really make an impact on extreme poverty," said Peter Singer, the moral philosopher whose writings influence many tech donors.

Nonprofits aren't counting on an immediate charitable windfall, though. Many Anthropic employees cannot sell or gift the bulk of their shares until next spring. Questions persist about the charitable priorities of these potential philanthropists whose worldviews have been shaped by the increasingly powerful AI models advancing at breakneck speed. The sector's volatility — between high borrowing costs, recent turmoil at the chipmaker Nvidia and warnings about risks to humanity — leaves skeptics doubtful about the amounts actually available to redistribute.

“The challenge is that deploying philanthropic capital is hard,” said Renaissance Philanthropy president Kumar Garg, whose nonprofit matches funders with scientific initiatives. “That’s not an automatic step.”

AI philanthropists are expected to make large donations quickly

Will the artificial intelligence wave of wealth creation differ from previous ones that created new philanthropy?

There's reason to believe so, according to Benjamin Soskis, a historian of philanthropy and senior research associate at the Urban Institute's Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy, even if he finds the number of tech executives who have “actually managed to empty the safe” is low.

The modern philanthropic foundation stemmed from the post-Civil War wave of industrial capitalism. Titans such as oil magnate John D. Rockefeller Sr. and steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie established bureaucratic institutions intended to address the root causes of social problems. Those were followed by the turn-of-the-century technology wealth that brought a more data-centric, risk-taking approach. The Gates Foundation launched to address pressing crises in global health and poverty.

AI wealth, according to Soskis, carries a sense of “extreme peril” and “really transformative promise” that should spur even more urgent action from this emerging class of donors.

At least one of Anthropic's co-founders will donate in the coming weeks to the Trump Accounts children's savings program, according to comments made Friday by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on CNBC.

Anthropic's explosive growth is also fueling some anticipation that its 5,300 employees will want to rapidly scale their charitable impact, too. A generous internal giving program adds another incentive. Employee equity gifts are matched by the company with shares of Class N common stock. Anthropic also partners with donor-advised fund vendors such as Daffy, which offer a tax-efficient tool for grantmaking without the hassle of a more sophisticated charitable foundation.

Daffy CEO Adam Nash expects this younger generation to give more quickly.

“The people working in AI see the impact AI is having already,” Nash said. “And they are giving now, right?"

Tech-adjacent nonprofits prepare for influx

One organization in particular appears poised to move those rising donation volumes.

Coefficient Giving was formed by San Francisco-based billionaire Cari Tuna and her husband, Dustin Moskovitz, a Facebook co-founder and early Anthropic investor. A spokesperson told The New York Times the couple transferred their Anthropic stake into an undisclosed nonprofit last year to avoid personally profiting.

The philanthropic funder — which has directed more than $8 billion since 2014 in support of global health, animal rights, AI safety and the effective altruism community — has been scaling its pledges. In July, Coefficient Giving increased its commitment to the grantmaker GiveWell to $1 billion.

The move reflected expectations of “considerably more future funding for this kind of work,” according to the announcement.

“We might grow a lot, in part because we want to spend faster in response to these trends,” Coefficient Giving CEO Alexander Berger said during a late July public discussion. "But there is a great deal of room for other organizations and approaches, and I do not expect us to play an overwhelmingly dominant role.”

GiveDirectly has spent months identifying the biggest barriers to rapidly growing its antipoverty work, according to Nick Allardice, its president and CEO. The tech-focused nonprofit sends cash straight to poor households with no strings attached.

Recipients must have mobile phones to receive the digital transfers. GiveDirectly offers phones for about $15, usually subtracted from recipients' first payment. So the nonprofit secured investments this year to build out a supply chain to support many more mobile phones going forward.

The group is betting that its preparations for a charitable boom will be worthwhile.

“I have this level of cautious optimism,” Allardice said. “But I can't foresee the future, and I don't know exactly what's going to happen.”

Wild Animal Initiative executive director Cameron Meyer Shorb shares those tempered expectations.

His nonprofit funds wild animal welfare research. It's the sort of work some observers predict will see the biggest upswings in support: nonprofits connected to effective altruism, a data-driven movement that prioritizes donations to causes with the greatest impact on the most living beings.

The movement's reputation took a hit when Sam Bankman-Fried, one of its leading proponents and financial backers, got a 25-year prison sentence for cryptocurrency fraud. But the ideas are rebounding in the same tech circles that could see big payouts as more AI companies go public.

Effective altruists have learned not to rely too heavily on any one funder, according to Shorb. He expects “quite a bit” of fresh support for animal advocacy and sees an outsize role for midsize donors.

He said he has connected with a couple of Anthropic employees. Perhaps more important, he said, are relationships with the philanthropic advisers who help plan donors' giving.

“As you can imagine, it’s a pretty tricky place for a soon-to-be billionaire to be to have all this potential power coming soon,” Shorb said. “As soon as anyone finds out about that, anyone who can possibly get their email or phone number will just be knocking down their door. So we’ve tried to be gentle and slow and respectful in our approach.”

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