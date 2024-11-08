Australia is about to ban social media for teens, should we do it too?

Social Media can be a divisive topic, especially when talking about who should have access and who shouldn’t. Australia’s Prime Minister has decided to make that conversation a little more clear for citizens of that country.

Closer to home here in the states, the decision has been left up to parents for the most part. Most popular social platforms do have age restrictions in place, prohibiting kids younger than 13 to have profiles, pages, or channels. Getting around those restrictions are fairly easy which leaves enforcement of the rules of those platforms up to the parents to do.

The U.S. Surgeon General, and his colleagues from states all across the country have warned parents about the dangers of how kids can use, and abuse social media.

Up to 95% of teens aged 13-17 use social media, and while it can provide some benefits, there is also enough evidence about the negative impacts on #YouthMentalHealth for us to take action now. That's what I'm calling for in my new Advisory: https://t.co/6JadYlxORy — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 24, 2023

Parents however are up against a lot of pressure from their kids. It doesn’t help matters that as adults, most of us have to or want to be attached to our phone for long stretches of time. Our kids see this and associate that behavior with being a mature adult.

What do YOU think needs to happen?

Is this an issue for parents to manage privately with their children? Or is social media so easy for kids to abuse that a full ban should be implemented until they turn 16?