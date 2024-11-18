Entertainment

Betty White to Be Honored With USPS Postage Stamp

Betty White Stamp

The United States Postal Service is honoring Betty White with her own stamp.

USPS announced White’s Forever stamp on Friday as part of its new slate of stamps for 2025.

“An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades. The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

