Black Friday 2025: Your Guide to Confirmed Freebies and Giveaways

It’s almost Black Friday 2025 (November 28), and several major retailers and food establishments have already confirmed special freebies and giveaways. This year, the best deals often go to the earliest shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is a breakdown of the free items you can snag just by showing up early or making a small purchase.

🛍️ In-Store Retailer Giveaways

These are highly competitive “early bird” specials, so plan to arrive before store opening hours to maximize your chances.

Retailer Opening Time (Local) Freebie Details Lowe’s Varies by location The first 25 Lowe’s Rewards members receive a “bucket of gifts” (value up to $150) and a 20% off coupon. Kohl’s Varies by location The first 200 shoppers can win a surprise Kohl’s Cash gift card ($5 to $100 value). JCPenney 5:00 a.m. Giving away coupons worth up to $500 to early customers. Target Varies by location The first 100 customers in the store may receive a free swag bag. Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s Varies by location First customers at every location receive a mystery gift card ($10 to $500 value). Fleet Farm Varies by location The first 500 shoppers receive a free plush moose toy. Macy’s 6:00 a.m. Most stores will give a $10 Macy’s card to early shoppers.

🍔 Food & Drink Deals

Take a break from the shopping madness and cash in on these tasty promotions, many of which are available for multiple days.

Wendy’s : Grab a Frosty for only 67 cents on Black Friday (Nov 28).

: Grab a Frosty for only 67 cents on Black Friday (Nov 28). Chipotle : A Buy One, Get One (BOGO) entrée deal after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26.

: A Buy One, Get One (BOGO) entrée deal after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26. Krispy Kreme : Get a free donut with any purchase through November 28.

: Get a free donut with any purchase through November 28. Shake Shack : Use code SMOKESHACK for a BOGO SmokeShack burger through November 30.

: Use code for a BOGO SmokeShack burger through November 30. 7Now: Use code THANKS on November 27 for $20 off a $30+ order via the app.

💡 Pro Tips for Snagging Freebies

Arrive Early: The phrase “the early bird gets the worm” is especially true on Black Friday. Aim to arrive at least 30-60 minutes before the store officially opens.

The phrase “the early bird gets the worm” is especially true on Black Friday. Aim to arrive at least 30-60 minutes before the store officially opens. Confirm Locally: Always double-check the specific deals and opening times for your local store using the official retailer websites.

Always double-check the specific deals and opening times for your local store using the official retailer websites. Check Deal Sites: For the latest updates, follow deal aggregators and blogs, such as the comprehensive resources available on BlackFriday.com.

Good luck, and happy hunting for deals and free stuff this Black Friday!