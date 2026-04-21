Brisket has entered the chat: Meet the new Pub Subs!

Publix Deli is entering a new era of flavor with three new brisket subs and one new brisket sandwich, crafted for customers who crave bold flavors and premium ingredients. For decades, the iconic Chicken Tender Pub sub has set the bar, becoming one of the most beloved prepared foods in Publix history since its debut in 1992.
Publix noted “For the new sandwiches, our deli team set out to create something worthy of that same devoted following — one that builds on the legacy of taste and quality customers expect from us."
Get ready to meet your new favorites.
- Publix Deli Stacked Brisket and Brioche Sandwich — A half-pound of tender smoked brisket, stacked high and drizzled with Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce on a soft, buttery brioche roll for a rich, ready-to-savor experience.
- Publix Deli Spicy Brisket Sub — Smoked brisket layered with Boar’s Head 3-Pepper Colby Jack cheese, jalapenos, crispy Publix Fried Onions and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce for a bold bite with heat and crunch.
- Publix Deli Brisket, Lettuce and Tomato Sub — A fresh, classic option featuring smoky brisket paired with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce.
- Publix Southern Style Brisket Sub — A comforting Southern-inspired sub stacked with smoked brisket, Publix cheddar, dill pickles, crispy Publix Fried Onions and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce.