Brisket has entered the chat: Meet the new Pub Subs!

Publix Deli is entering a new era of flavor with three new brisket subs and one new brisket sandwich, crafted for customers who crave bold flavors and premium ingredients. For decades, the iconic Chicken Tender Pub sub has set the bar, becoming one of the most beloved prepared foods in Publix history since its debut in 1992.

Publix noted “For the new sandwiches, our deli team set out to create something worthy of that same devoted following — one that builds on the legacy of taste and quality customers expect from us."

Get ready to meet your new favorites.