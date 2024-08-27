A “Calmer, Gentler Winter” Forecast from The Old Farmer’s Almanac

As sure as the Sun rises and seasons change, The Old Farmer’s Almanac is back! As has been true in every year since 1792, the newest edition features a healthy dose of wit and wisdom and tried-and-true advice, as well as the Almanac’s much-anticipated, traditionally 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts. The 2025 edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac—the original guide to living well—is now available everywhere that books and magazines are sold.

“This winter, temperatures will be up and snowfall down throughout most parts of the United States,” reports Carol Connare, the Almanac’s editor. “While there will still be plenty of winter chill out there and powdery snow to enjoy, the high costs associated with the season shouldn’t hit so hard. It will be, by and large, a very temperate, uneventful winter and potentially a welcome reprieve from the extremes of recent years.”

There will be exceptions, of course. Winter rainstorms will leave Florida, the Deep South, and southern California sopped and soaked. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is expected in central and southern Appalachia, the western Ohio Valley, and the Rockies—welcome news for skiers!

Western Washington will buck the overall forecast trend with a season of shivers and a series of snowstorms starting around New Year’s Eve and more or less continuing through Valentine’s Day!