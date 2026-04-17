Can’t Pick a Drink at Starbucks? Let their new A.I. Feature Make the Choice 📱☕

It can be frustrating waiting behind someone who can’t decide what they want and probably embarrassing if the indecisive person is you...

Starbucks is looking to take away that indecisiveness with their new “beta Starbucks app” within ChatGPT, where you can ask for suggestions on what to order, based on your mood or even your outfit.

Simply head to ChatGPT and use @Starbucks to access the module.

From there, you can ask stuff like:

“@Starbucks, I want something bright to start my morning.” or even “@Starbucks, I’m craving an afternoon boost that isn’t too sweet.”

Starbucks ChatGPT Order

Want to spice up your order? You can ask things like “@Starbucks, recommend a drink that matches the vibe of my outfit.” Then, upload a photo of what you’re wearing.

The photo doesn’t have to be your current look . . . it could be the weather outside . . . your workspace . . . your car . . . your friends . . . ANYTHING. Then wait as the app suggests ideas that “match the mood.”

Starbucks ChatGPT Order

Once you get the suggestion you like, you can customize it, choose a nearby location and start the order, before it shifts you over to the Starbucks app to finish checkout.

Starbucks says this feature is supposed to be “natural, personal, and fun” as well as a way to discover new favorites. The A.I. has access to “trending” drinks as well as a “secret menu.”