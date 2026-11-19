Some stories you just can’t make up!

As Marvel fans like myself are gearing up for Avengers Doomsday coming to theaters soon, apparently the state of Illinois is experiencing their own version.

A man who has legally changed his name to ‘Captain America’ is facing first degree murder, robbery, and unlawful restrain charges after his co-worker was found dead.

Mark Anderson, has been charged with killing Khanh Dinh in his Peoria home with blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities allege that America gave Dinh’s glfriend a note stating he was dead and demanded money before she managed to escape and notify authorities.

I thought Captain America was supposed to fight villains not become one!

Seems like he will have to assemble some good attorneys while facing his own Doomsday.