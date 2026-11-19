MADISON, Wis. — The Madison police officer who shot and killed a 38-year-old Black man in July, sparking racial justice protests and renewed calls for police reform, will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, a white officer with more than a decade of experience in law enforcement, fired the shots that killed Corey Ruiz on July 22. Baitinger-Peterson was one of four officers who responded to calls about someone checking out parked cars and an alleged burglary attempt, police said. They surrounded Ruiz, who was on a bicycle.

“I conclude it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody,” Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement announcing his decision.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said immediately after the shooting that two officers attempted to use a Taser on Ruiz but weren’t successful. Ruiz “brandished a knife and injured” Baitinger-Peterson, the department said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Ruiz's family and had called for the officer to be charged, said in a statement that there was nothing in the videos that the district attorney showed them on Thursday to justify the shooting.

“The medical examiner told the family that if the officer had not fired that shot to his head, Corey would have survived,” Crump said. “It was clearly an excessive use of force. This police killing in Madison, Wisconsin, was unjustifiable, unreasonable, unnecessary, and unconstitutional.”

Ozanne said he reached his decision after reviewing evidence that included police reports, diagrams, surveillance videos, police squad car videos and citizen videos. Madison police officers do not wear body cameras.

“In the video you see they tackle him, they tase him, they kick him and then the police officer executes him,” Crump said during a news conference. “The video is the objective unbiased witness here.”

“That is an execution,” he said. “When you are shooting a man who is on the ground, three (times). It hits him in his chest and the kill shot hits him in his head.”

Crump said the medical examiner told the Ruiz family he would have survived had the third shot not been fired and hit him in the head.

Ozanne said his decision was a correct interpretation of the law.

“A person does not have to like and/or agree with the law, however I am sworn to apply the law to the facts at hand,” the prosecutor said. “The law applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not.”

Baitinger-Peterson has not replied to an email seeking comment.

Executive Director Jim Palmer of Wisconsin Professional Police Association, the police union, said in a statement the decision that the officer's use of deadly force was legally justified “is supported by the evidence and consistent with the legal standards governing the use of force by law enforcement officers.”

It was the third time since 2012 that Madison police had shot and killed someone in the same neighborhood. The killing sparked days of protests and forced the city to reckon with calls for police reform to address racial justice issues.

Baitinger-Peterson and the other three officers who interacted with Ruiz that day have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

While bystanders captured the confrontation on video, there is no body camera footage because Madison police officers don't wear them. All Madison police officers could be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2027 thanks to a $350,000 donation from a local nonprofit that city officials announced in September.

The donation will help cover operational expenses, while other costs are being funded through grants and other means.

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Associated Press journalist Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed.

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