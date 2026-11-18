COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Smith, who rolled her car into a South Carolina lake more than 30 years ago, killing her sons who were still strapped in their car seats, is up for parole again Thursday.

Smith, 55, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 drownings of 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex after the jury that convicted her chose not to give her the death penalty.

But under South Carolina law at the time, she could ask for parole after 30 years and if refused, every two years after that. The parole board unanimously denied her parole request in 2024.

The boys' father David Smith, who vowed at the first hearing to oppose his ex-wife's release as long as he can, and the original prosecutors in the case planned an early morning trip to Columbia to again ask that Smith remain in prison. Smith pinned to his jacket over his heart the same photo of his young sons that was once sent around the world when people thought they were kidnapped by a carjacker.

David Smith asked the parole board to look into his heart. He said 32 years may seem like a long time, but to him it seems like it was yesterday when he buried his boys. He said he was there to advocate for his sons, who could never stand up for themselves.

“She took away one of the greatest gifts God gives us – life. She did that deliberately. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. She did it deliberately,” he said in testimony Thursday.

Smith appeared by video before board that often rejects inmates

Susan Smith’s hearing before the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services took place virtually with Smith joining by a video call from prison. She needed two-thirds support from the seven-member board to be released.

Smith said her sons were innocent children who did not deserve to die. She said she has so much remorse for killing them and asked the board to give her a chance to get out of prison and do good for the world.

“I know that David didn’t get to see Michael and Alex grow up. You didn’t get to see him ride a bike or go to school. And I’m really, really sorry for that, and I would go back and change all of that if I could, I would, OK? I’m not the same person I was 32 years ago,” Smith said.

Odds for parole were against her. The board granted parole in only 4% of cases before it and the majority were in non-violent cases, according to the agency's statistics.

And Smith's case is one of the most notorious cases to come before the board. She made international headlines in 1994 when she insisted for nine days that a Black carjacker drove away with her sons when the boys were at the bottom of John D. Long Lake in Union County.

The claims by Smith, who is white, played into a centuries-old racist trope of Black men being a danger to white women and stoked concerns about crime that were prevalent in 1990s America and remain so today.

Prosecutors blame affair while defense blames mental health

Prosecutors have long argued that Smith killed her sons because she believed they were the reason the wealthy son of the owner of the business where she worked broke off their affair.

Smith and her attorneys blamed her mental health at her trial 30 years ago, saying she planned to go into the lake with her sons but changed her mind at the last moment. Her lawyer likely will also make the same argument from her first parole hearing that she has no other criminal history and would be a low risk to ever commit a crime again.

Psychologist Jessie Hill said at the parole hearing Thursday that Smith’s roiling mental illness has been greatly subdued thanks to medicine, hormonal changes from menopause and the deaths of her mother and stepfather, who admitted in court he sexually abused his stepdaughter from before she was a teenager.

Smith at her first parole hearing said God has forgiven her and she asked for the same mercy. She cried, said what she did was horrible and she would give anything to bring her sons back.

Smith made tearful pleas for days before confessing

For nine days in 1994, Smith made numerous and sometimes tearful pleas asking that Michael and Alex be returned safely. But she would eventually confess.

A re-creation by investigators showed it took six minutes for Smith's Mazda to dip below the surface, while cameras inside the vehicle showed water pouring in through the vents and steadily rising. The boys’ bodies were found dangling upside-down in their car seats, one tiny hand pressed against a window.

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