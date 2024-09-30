Capybara Cafe with real Capybaras to open in St. Aug!

BIG NEWS! St Augustine is about to get Capybara Cafe...yes a cafe with REAL CAPYBARAS! Capybara Cafe will open on Saturday, October 12 in St. Augustine — 105 S Ponce de Leon Blvd., in the same building as Great Expectations Realty.

With only two like it in the world, they are hoping to bring an educational and fun experience to the area where people can learn about, and interact with the sweet and lovable capybaras. The Capybara Cafe is the work of nonprofit organization Noah’s Ark Sanctuary, all proceeds go to the nonprofit to help build enclosures and to have the resources to care for native and local injured and orphaned Wildlife, as well as exotic pet surrenders.





