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A car company has patented a voice-activated “in-vehicle” toilet

By Toni Foxx
Miami County Rest Area
By Toni Foxx

In the future, you might not have to remind people to go to the bathroom before you head out on a road trip because they may be able to just go in the car... in a toilet.

A Chinese car company filed a patent for an “in-vehicle toilet.” This is NOT the type of bathroom you might see in larger vehicles like buses or camper vans. It’s a toilet BUILT INTO THE PASSENGER SEATS of a car or SUV.

No vehicles are being built with it (yet) . . . but in the drawings, it seems like it slides out from under your seat like a drawer. You do it, and then slide it back, to be emptied later. It’s kind of like a souped-up version of a kids’ training potty.

But UNLIKE a kids’ potty, this one stores waste in a tank with a rotating heating element which can “evaporate” pee and “dry” poo. There’s also an “exhaust fan” included to “take care of odors.” It’s a little vague how that works exactly.

Oh, and this toilet is also “voice-activated.”

My question... how good is the seal on the lid of the toilet? Because what happens if the car stops suddenly? Or there’s an accident?

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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