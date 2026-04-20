A car company has patented a voice-activated “in-vehicle” toilet

In the future, you might not have to remind people to go to the bathroom before you head out on a road trip because they may be able to just go in the car... in a toilet.

A Chinese car company filed a patent for an “in-vehicle toilet.” This is NOT the type of bathroom you might see in larger vehicles like buses or camper vans. It’s a toilet BUILT INTO THE PASSENGER SEATS of a car or SUV.

No vehicles are being built with it (yet) . . . but in the drawings, it seems like it slides out from under your seat like a drawer. You do it, and then slide it back, to be emptied later. It’s kind of like a souped-up version of a kids’ training potty.

But UNLIKE a kids’ potty, this one stores waste in a tank with a rotating heating element which can “evaporate” pee and “dry” poo. There’s also an “exhaust fan” included to “take care of odors.” It’s a little vague how that works exactly.

Oh, and this toilet is also “voice-activated.”

My question... how good is the seal on the lid of the toilet? Because what happens if the car stops suddenly? Or there’s an accident?