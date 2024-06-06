Local

In Celebration Of Donuts... The Jax Coffee & Donut Trail!

By Toni Foxx

JAX DONUT MAP

By Toni Foxx

Homer Simpson is famous for his love of donuts. If that’s you as well, then I suggest you do the Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail, featured on the Visit Jacksonville website and app... especially since National Donut Day is Friday, June 7th.

You’ll find 40... yes, 40 coffee and donut shops to visit in our city and you can win prizes as you check them off your list.

Visit Jacksonville’s Andrea Mestdagh talks about the trail in her interview with Toni Foxx.

CLICK HERE to go to the Jax Coffee & Donut Trail.

Happy National Donut Day!

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!