In Celebration Of Donuts... The Jax Coffee & Donut Trail!

Homer Simpson is famous for his love of donuts. If that’s you as well, then I suggest you do the Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail, featured on the Visit Jacksonville website and app... especially since National Donut Day is Friday, June 7th.

You’ll find 40... yes, 40 coffee and donut shops to visit in our city and you can win prizes as you check them off your list.

Visit Jacksonville’s Andrea Mestdagh talks about the trail in her interview with Toni Foxx.

CLICK HERE to go to the Jax Coffee & Donut Trail.

Happy National Donut Day!