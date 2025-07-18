Cheating couple caught on camera at Coldplay concert dominates the Internet

If you haven’t seen the couple caught cheating at the Coldplay concert this week, you obviously haven’t been online in the past 24 hours, because this is dominating the internet right now, as it should because it is karma, baby!

Here’s what’s going on.....

At a Coldplay show in Massachusetts Wednesday night, a “couple” showed up on the Jumbotron and here’s what happened...

That was not staged... no one acts that well in any staged videos.

In case you didn’t catch what Chris Martin said, it was, “Oh, look at these two . . . all right, come on, you’re OK! Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Well, guess what? Yep, that couple is having an affair.

The video went viral . . . and the internet started piecing it together.

The guy is reportedly Andy Byron . . . the CEO of a tech company. And the woman is a co-worker at the company, the “Chief People Officer” Kristin Cabot. NOT his wife.

It’s unclear whether the HR person is married... she was divorced but Andy’s wife has deactivated her social media and the Linked In account for Andy is now either gone or private.

Also, there is NO comment from Andy, despite some fake comments making the rounds online, including one where he apologized.