A Childhood Game is Coming To Netflix

Now is the perfect time to practice those listening skills as one of my childhood games is coming to Netflix that could win you BIG prizes.

The streaming platform made the announcement that they are putting together a reality competition series “Simon Says” which is based on the playground game from back in the day where contestants will face challenges, and games where you could win some life changing prize.

Fair warning ladies and gentlemen: Netflix warns that “obedience could buy another day, but EVERY choice comes with consequences.”

No release date has been announced or who will play Simon.

Think you got what it takes to be the last person standing?