Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook Recognized at White House Event

A local Northeast Florida leader recently received national recognition. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook was honored during a Women’s History Month event at the White House, where she was recognized for her dedication to serving her community. Cook, who made history in 2020 as the first woman elected Sheriff of Clay County, was highlighted for her leadership and commitment to public service. (Action News Jax)

Cook’s law enforcement career spans decades across Northeast Florida, including leadership roles within the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office before becoming Clay County Sheriff. During the event, she was acknowledged for her work supporting the community and law enforcement professionals in the region. For many in Northeast Florida, it was a moment of local pride to see a hometown sheriff recognized on a national stage for her service and leadership. (Action News Jax)