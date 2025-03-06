College grad gets gifts & notes from celebs just by sending them announcements

If you’ve ever tried to contact a celebrity...maybe you sent a letter back in the day, or an email more recently, or a DM on Instagram... you know they never answer. But a college grad out of Texas apparently knows the secret on how to get a response.

Jace Antenocruz graduated from Texas State University last August, and like many graduates, he sent out announcements. Unlike many graduates, he sent about 18 to 20 cards to athletes, companies and restaurants that had played a significant role in his life. He also included a message about how that person or business had impacted his life.

He got answers. Answers AND gifts! Michael Jordan responded.... Shaquille O’Neal... Adam Sandler... Lego... Chick-fil-A. Look at what they sent.

@jaceantenorcruz Had this saved in my drafts for a couple of months. ♬ Daylight - Gakuen





How great is that? But I wanna know what he wrote... HOW did he get them all to respond? Jace explains in a video.





Good for him! I hope it inspires him to do great things.