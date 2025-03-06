Entertainment

College grad gets gifts & notes from celebs just by sending them announcements

By Toni Foxx
During a historic ceremony at a middle school Wednesday morning in Needham, Massachusetts, nearly two dozen sets of twins were among the graduating class.
(Photographer_Nirat.pix@gmail.com/mnirat - stock.adobe.com)
By Toni Foxx

If you’ve ever tried to contact a celebrity...maybe you sent a letter back in the day, or an email more recently, or a DM on Instagram... you know they never answer. But a college grad out of Texas apparently knows the secret on how to get a response.

Jace Antenocruz graduated from Texas State University last August, and like many graduates, he sent out announcements. Unlike many graduates, he sent about 18 to 20 cards to athletes, companies and restaurants that had played a significant role in his life. He also included a message about how that person or business had impacted his life.

He got answers. Answers AND gifts! Michael Jordan responded.... Shaquille O’Neal... Adam Sandler... Lego... Chick-fil-A. Look at what they sent.

@jaceantenorcruz

Had this saved in my drafts for a couple of months.

♬ Daylight - Gakuen


How great is that? But I wanna know what he wrote... HOW did he get them all to respond? Jace explains in a video.


Good for him! I hope it inspires him to do great things.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!