The Cost of Owning a Dog Over Its Lifetime Revealed!

Dog owners spend an average of $28,000 over the pet’s lifetime.

Between the cost of food, vet visits, dog walkers, daycare, and pet insurance, owning a pet in America has never been more expensive.

Dog owners in California face the steepest premiums, spending $35,452 on a pup in its lifetime - more than the price of a Tesla Model 3 after taxes.

Following California is New York at $34,248, Massachusetts at $33,318, New Jersey at $32,947, and Washington at $32,894.

Oklahoma is the least expensive state to own a dog, costing residents $24,855 - nearly 14 percent lower than the national average.

Florida was just below average at 27,621!

See the whole study here.