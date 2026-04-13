Did you fall for the Trevor Lawrence AI haircut pic?

Well, Matt Ray was right and I was wrong.

Trevor Lawrence did not cut his hair... I was duped by AI!

I feel like I’m usually so good at spotting AI. I think I just really wanted it to be true.

This is the picture that sucked me in.

And this...

There was also a link on Threads that got me ... CLICK HERE for that.

Well, apparently, it’s AI and Trevor did not cut his hair.

Digital content specialist Marcel Robinson confirmed Trevor’s hair is still long.

Nope 🧢



… Can confirm 16 and I had a good laugh about it tho. 😂 https://t.co/UUnExXAS0l pic.twitter.com/w55F60kWyE — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) April 12, 2026

I get it... if Trevor really had cut his hair... the Jags would’ve released a statement...they would have had it all over social media... Trevor’s hairdresser would’ve posted it all over social media... I would not have been the only one talking about it.

With that said... the AI Trevor with short hair looks so HOT!

Trevor, cut your hair already!