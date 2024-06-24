The First Coast YMCA Summer is SUNDAY

The YMCA Summer Kick Off is BACK! Join us for an afternoon full of fun and activities that is free for the whole family from the YMCA at Daily’s Place, Sunday June 30th from 2p-5p!

Bring the kids and take part in:

Touch-A-Truck Experience

Dance Parties

Jaguars Fan Zone

Youth Sports Challenge

Meet & Greets with Special Guests from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jacksonville Roar and the Jax Sharks Cheerleaders

Games & Giveaways

And more!

This event is FREE and you do not need to be a First Coast YMCA member to attend. RSVP Here!

Spend quality time with family, connect with your neighbors and explore how the Y will bring fun to you this summer on the First Coast.