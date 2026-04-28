Five Bucks, One Night: Cinco De Mayo Celebration Takes Over VyStar Ballpark ⚾

Baseball, tacos, and unbeatable prices...That’s the lineup this Cinco De Mayo at Vystar Ballpark:

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are bringing the fiesta on May 5 with one of their most exciting promotions yet— ALL seating bowl tickets for just $5.

NOTE: The offer applies to all standard seating bowl tickets. Premium areas such as the PNC sections are not included.

The Cinco De Mayo celebration promises more than just a great price. Expect a lively atmosphere filled with festive music, themed entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy classic ballpark fare alongside Cinco De Mayo favorites like tacos and margaritas.

It’s the perfect excuse to gather friends, bring the family, or plan a fun night out downtown without breaking the bank. With such a low ticket price, this promotion is likely to draw a big crowd—so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just in it for the fiesta, May 5 at VyStar Ballpark is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event.