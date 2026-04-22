Florida Driver’s Led Foot Could Cost Her $500 and 30 Days In Jail

Imagine speeding on a Florida Highway and once you get pulled over by the police instead of taking responsibility for your actions you blame.....THE CAR!

Yep, that’s what happened to 25 year old Siria Lopez who was arrested in Bonita Springs after driving her friends Supra at 123 mph on April 8th and to make matters worse she had a blood alcohol level of .23 which is nearly three times the legal limit here in Florida according to the Herald Tribune.

The Officer asked her why was she speeding and her response was...

Honestly, it’s just cause he has a Supra, and then I thought it was alright to go fast and everything..

The excuse wasn’t good enough to keep her from getting arrested but, luckily bonded out a few hours later.

Just a heads up that Florida has passed a law on ‘Super Speeders’ in July of last year and if caught it could cost you BIG in the wallet with hefty fines and jail time for anyone going over 50 mph over the limit or over 100.

So think twice before you want to see how fast your car can go while behind the wheel.