Entertainment

Florida Homeowner’s Quick Thinking Saved Her Home From Wheelchair Fire

By Shawn Knight
cropped photo of an electric wheelchair
Electric wheelchair policy FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines is changing its policy concerning electric wheelchair batteries. (RAUL MELLADO/Raul Mellado - stock.adobe.com)
By Shawn Knight

Talk about a close call!

A Florida homeowner is safe after her quick thinking saved her home as a battery from an electronic wheelchair exploded in her driveway according to Action News Jax.

Alexandra Anaya purchased the electronic wheelchair from a thrift store for a family member and charged its battery with a non-manufactured charger when suddenly things went strange as she heard a clicking sound.

The battery was hot so after researching she took the wheelchair outside as it started to make a “hiss” sound.

It said, ‘Imminent danger, put it on cement or somewhere where other things won’t catch on fire.

After taking it outside to the driveway she ran for safety as the wheelchair exploded seconds later.

Anaya suffered minor injuries while Hollywood Fire Rescue shared the footage and gave safety tips.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News