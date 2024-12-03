Entertainment

Florida may be in for a frosty Christmas

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Florida snow FILE PHOTO: The Florida panhandle saw snow flurries Monday morning. (HeavenManPhotography TGGy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, and that rock is equipped with a great space heater, chances are you’ve noticed the plunging temps around here lately...

The whole thing nearly harshed our Thanksgiving vibe at the coast, but thankfully the temps popped for turkey day just before sliding back down a few days later.

Meanwhile, the party-poopers at Farmer’s Almanac have been talking to us about weather since the year 1818. They’ve been blending long-range weather predictions, humor, fun facts, advice on gardening, cooking, fishing, conservation, and other topics since before the invention of the raincoat (in 1823!!!)

This year, Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the state of Florida could be in for frostier temps than we’re used to seeing in late December.

While we’re still pretty far off from seeing a snowy Christmas, we could see one with frost on the grass, and the windshields of our cars. Let that serve as a reminder to look into the remote car starter you don’t really need. At least you’ll only look for a few days until the temps go back to normal and you forget you want it.

Expect below-average temps from the mid-Atlantic states across the Southeast and Florida, from the Ohio Valley through the Heartland and the southern Plains, and throughout the Desert Southwest. It will turn very cold across Alaska. In other areas, temperatures will be milder than average.

—  Bob Smerbeck and Brian Thompson via Farmer's Almanac

To see the entire 2024-2025 winter forecast summary, you can hop over to the Farmer’s Almanac site to get your fill!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!