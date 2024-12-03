Florida may be in for a frosty Christmas

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, and that rock is equipped with a great space heater, chances are you’ve noticed the plunging temps around here lately...

The whole thing nearly harshed our Thanksgiving vibe at the coast, but thankfully the temps popped for turkey day just before sliding back down a few days later.

Meanwhile, the party-poopers at Farmer’s Almanac have been talking to us about weather since the year 1818. They’ve been blending long-range weather predictions, humor, fun facts, advice on gardening, cooking, fishing, conservation, and other topics since before the invention of the raincoat (in 1823!!!)

This year, Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the state of Florida could be in for frostier temps than we’re used to seeing in late December.

While we’re still pretty far off from seeing a snowy Christmas, we could see one with frost on the grass, and the windshields of our cars. Let that serve as a reminder to look into the remote car starter you don’t really need. At least you’ll only look for a few days until the temps go back to normal and you forget you want it.

Expect below-average temps from the mid-Atlantic states across the Southeast and Florida, from the Ohio Valley through the Heartland and the southern Plains, and throughout the Desert Southwest. It will turn very cold across Alaska. In other areas, temperatures will be milder than average. — Bob Smerbeck and Brian Thompson via Farmer's Almanac

To see the entire 2024-2025 winter forecast summary, you can hop over to the Farmer’s Almanac site to get your fill!