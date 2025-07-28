Florida’s New Python Problem-Solvers? Robot Rabbits.

Out in the Florida Everglades, scientists have turned to a surprising new weapon in the battle against invasive Burmese pythons: robot rabbits.

Yep, you read that right.

These 40 solar-powered decoy bunnies are designed to move, give off heat, and even smell like real marsh rabbits — a favorite snack for the giant snakes. The goal? Lure the pythons out of hiding and into the open, where they can be safely captured.

Each robo-rabbit is remotely controlled and comes equipped with sensors to alert handlers when a python is nearby. It’s part of a growing effort to remove these invasive predators, which have been devastating native wildlife in the Everglades for years.

Officials say this method could be safer and more effective than traditional python-hunting strategies like bounty programs or spotlight searches. And while it’s a win for wildlife, it’s probably a terrifying day for any robot bunny that actually does get caught.

You’ve heard of Bugs Bunny. Now meet Bait Bunny.