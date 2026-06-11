The four of us 🧸🩵 - The Lawrences announce they expecting!

Jacksonville has plenty of reasons to celebrate this offseason, and Jaguars fans just got another one. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, have announced they are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Shae, in early 2025, and now their family is getting a little bigger.

The Lawrences have become one of Jacksonville’s most beloved families since Trevor arrived as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, and fans were quick to share their excitement following the announcement. Online reactions ranged from congratulations to plenty of jokes about the famous “dad boost” athletes seem to get after growing their families. As the Jaguars gear up for another season, Trevor already has plenty to look forward to both on and off the field — making this an exciting chapter for one of Jacksonville’s most recognizable families.