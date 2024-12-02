Entertainment

Got a song stuck in your head? Try the Earworm Eraser

By Toni Foxx
Jukebox (Winter KD - stock.adobe.com)
By Toni Foxx

Getting a song stuck in your head can be annoying. Getting a Christmas song stuck in your head can be worse! I know, because I’ve been getting Christmas songs stuck in my head for a month now.

Well, I would like to introduce to you (and me) the Earworm Eraser. The Earworm Eraser is a 40-second audio track and listening to it can supposedly get songs UNSTUCK from your head.

It’s constantly changing tempos, time signatures, and musical styles, so it won’t just become ANOTHER earworm to replace the one you’re trying to get rid of.... because c’mon, that’s not helpful at all. It’s like trading in one bad boss for another bad boss... it doesn’t help anyone! For the record... my boss is great and I don’t need to trade him for any other boss, thank you very much.

Anyway, here is the Earworm Eraser... try it. You have nothing to lose... except that song stuck in your head!


Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!