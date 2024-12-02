Got a song stuck in your head? Try the Earworm Eraser

Getting a song stuck in your head can be annoying. Getting a Christmas song stuck in your head can be worse! I know, because I’ve been getting Christmas songs stuck in my head for a month now.

Well, I would like to introduce to you (and me) the Earworm Eraser. The Earworm Eraser is a 40-second audio track and listening to it can supposedly get songs UNSTUCK from your head.

It’s constantly changing tempos, time signatures, and musical styles, so it won’t just become ANOTHER earworm to replace the one you’re trying to get rid of.... because c’mon, that’s not helpful at all. It’s like trading in one bad boss for another bad boss... it doesn’t help anyone! For the record... my boss is great and I don’t need to trade him for any other boss, thank you very much.

Anyway, here is the Earworm Eraser... try it. You have nothing to lose... except that song stuck in your head!



