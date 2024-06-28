Great Summer Markets To Go To This Weekend

If you like markets that you could walk around at and check out various vendors, food, and even some live music, then this weekend is for you! There are quite a few events happening in the Jax area:

Amplified Avondale

Friday, June 28 6:30p-9p

This event puts a spotlight on what I think is one of the cutest neighborhoods in Jacksonville... Avondale. The action is on St. Johns Avenue, and they have live DJ’s, pop-ups and sidewalk dining. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

904 Pop Up: Summer Music Fest

Seawalk Pavilion, Jax Beach

Sat. June 29 11a-10p

200 local vendors, 6 live bands and 15 food trucks at the beach on a Saturday. You can even do some skateboarding. Put on the sunscreen and go! CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Murray Hill Pop-Up Market

Axe Champs

Sat. June 29 11a-4p

This market will be inside Axe Champs and features local vendors selling all kinds of great stuff. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Markets for Makers

Prime Osborne Convention Center

Sat. June 29 & Sun. June 30 11a-5p

Over 100 local and national makers selling unique items. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Summertime Block Party

Ink Factory Brewing, Jacksonville Beach

Sat. June 29 Noon-9p

Vendor market, outdoor beer garden, live music and food... what more do you need? CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Asian Night Market

Asian Square Market on Normandy Blvd.

Sat. June 29 & Sun. June 30 4p-11p

Local vendors, food & music outside of the Asian Square market, which is an Asian grocery store. Asian street food is supposed to pretty great... is this like that? Go and find out! CLICK HERE FOR MORE.























