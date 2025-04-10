Entertainment

Have you ever taken a 'coffee nap'?

By Dex & Barbie T
coffee lovers
A coffee nap — where you drink coffee right before a short nap — can be more effective than either coffee or napping alone.

Here’s why it works: caffeine takes about 20 minutes to hit your system — right around the time your nap is ending — so you wake up with a double shot of energy.

Nutritionist Nichola Ludlam-Raine explains “coffee naps can improve reaction times, alertness and cognitive function — especially during an afternoon slump."

But, “It’s important to keep naps short — no more than 20 minutes — otherwise, you risk entering deeper sleep, which can leave you feeling groggy.”

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

