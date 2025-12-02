The heartbreaking truth behind the Steve Lukather and Bobby Kimball “feud”

For decades, rumors of a bitter feud between Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and original lead singer Bobby Kimball have lingered in the classic rock community. Fans often assumed bad blood was the reason Kimball hasn’t been part of recent lineups, but Lukather is finally setting the record straight to shut down the gossip once and for all.

In a recent interview, Lukather revealed that the two actually “made peace a long time ago” and that the “media-driven feud” was blown way out of proportion.

Listen, I love Bobby, we’ve been in touch, but he’s starting to lose touch with who he is now because of, you know, dementia. It’s very sad, and I have no right to talk about it. I love him, and… there’s a third party involved that sends love. — Steve Lukather via Parade

He had nothing but praise for his former bandmate, calling him “untouchable” in his prime, but sadly confirmed that Kimball is battling Frontotemporal Dementia, which is the true reason he can no longer perform.

It is heartbreaking to hear about Bobby’s health struggles, but it is comforting to know that these two rock legends have buried the hatchet. It’s a reminder that life is short and the music they created together is what truly matters.

