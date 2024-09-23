Here are this year’s Toy Hall of Fame finalists

Every year another piece of our childhoods are enshrined in The National Toy Hall of Fame as their inductee class for that year.

Created in 1998 by Ed Sobey, it was originally housed at A. C. Gilbert’s Discovery Village in Salem, Oregon, United States, but was moved to the Strong National Museum of Play (now The Strong) in Rochester, New York, in 2002 after it outgrew its original home.

As of 2023, eighty-five toys have been enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

This year’s finalists for the 2024 inductee class are sure to drum up some of your memories!

Here they are! The 2024 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists🤩. Which finalist do you think deserves a spot in the Hall of... Posted by The Strong Museum on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The finalists this year are:

The board game Apples to Apples

The board game Sequence

The card came Phase 10

The Pokémon trading card game

‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books

Hess Toy Trucks

My Little Pony

Remote-controlled vehicles

The Stick Horse (a.k.a. Hobbyhorse)

Trampolines

Transformers

Balloons

While the winners will be voted on by toy industry experts, there is a fan vote at MuseumOfPlay.org throughout the next week.

Three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted. They’ll be announced in November.

