Hey You Guys! The Goonies 2 movie is finally happening...again!

For decades, the mere mention of a Goonies sequel has been enough to send fans into a frenzy of excitement, followed by a crushing wave of disappointment. We’ve been teased, tantalized, and ultimately let down more times than Mikey’s seen One-Eyed Willy’s treasure! Who can forget the great Goonie-gate of 2024???

"The Goonies 2" is not happening despite viral rumors claiming otherwise, says original cast member Martha Plimpton.



"There is no ‘Goonies 2’ script, there is no one ‘attached. Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real."https://t.co/im517Z6uPr — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2024

Fear not optimists, word on the street is that now Steven Spielberg, the legendary director and producer, has apparently agreed to begin work on a sequel, along with Christopher Columbus, according to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter.

Nearly 40 years after The Goonies, a sequel to the 1985 film is in the works. Warner Bros. has tapped Potsy Ponciroli to write the forthcoming sequel. Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus will return to produce the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario for Amblin Entertainment. Lauren Shuler Donner will executive produce. No director has been attached to the new project. — McKinley Franklin via THR

The truth is, making a Goonies sequel is a risky proposition. The original is a beloved classic, a perfect storm of adventure, comedy, and heart. How do you recapture that magic? How do you satisfy the sky-high expectations of fans who’ve been waiting for decades? It’s a daunting task, to say the least.

And let’s not forget the sad passing of Richard Donner, the director of the original, in 2021. That throws another wrench into the works. Could anyone else truly do justice to the Goonies legacy?

So, where does that leave us? Honestly, in a state of cautious optimism (mixed with a healthy dose of skepticism). I want to believe. I need to believe. But I’ve been burned before.