Holiday Mischief at McDonald’s: The Grinch Meal + McShaker Fries Debut 🍟

McDonald’s is up to no good this holiday season as they introduce the new Grinch Meal:

The meal allows Mount Crumpit’s grumpiest resident to introduce his Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries.

Although this is a first for these type of fries at McDonald’s, The McShaker Bag is a long-lost menu item from the 90’s.

If you’re not familiar with it, customers use the McShaker bag to sprinkle dill pickle seasoning all over their fries. These new fries can be paired with a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets and a medium drink.

The Grinch is sneaking in a little surprise gift into every meal as well: a pair of “spirited socks,” available in four colors, that feature a hand-scribbled message from the Grinch telling everyone just how he feels about the holiday season.