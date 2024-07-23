How the power of Tik Tok is getting us ALL half-off mac & cheese

If you doubt the power of Tik Tok, just keep reading.

A woman posted a TikTok a few days ago, about how she was having a rough week, so she ordered pizza and mac-and-cheese from California Pizza Kitchen, but when the delivery arrived, there was pizza, and just a container of cheese.

She claims she called the restaurant, and two different people told her that they DIDN’T make a mistake . . . that you need to specifically order the noodles, or you will just get cheese when you order mac-and-cheese. What?! What restaurant does that? That doesn’t even make sense.

Something isn’t being communicated correctly there . . . but in any event, the video of her MAC-LESS mac-and-cheese went viral.





Well, CPK responded with a SERIOUS apology.

They sent her a package with a TON of dry noodles, with a card saying she’d receive FREE mac-and-cheese . . . and FREE pizza . . . for a year. ONE YEAR!

In a follow-up video, she said, “This is so sweet . . . and REALLY good marketing.” She told people online who have been offering to send her stuff to donate it to people actually in need.





The story isn’t over.... this is where you come in.... CPK also announced that EVERYONE will receive half-off mac-and-cheese throughout the rest of the month, with the promo code “cheeseANDmac.” So we’re ALL getting some love from this woman’s botched order. That’s cool.

And here’s a tongue-in-cheek TikTok from “Chef Paul” at CPK, explaining how to properly cook mac & cheese AND get the half-off deal.

@calpizzakitchen PSA on how to make CPK Mac 'N' Cheese correctly.👨🏻‍🍳🍝 Use promo code cheeseANDmac for 50% off your Mac 'N' Cheese order available for takeout and delivery. Offer valid July 19, 2024 – July 31, 2024, for take-out or CPK delivery only. No third-party delivery. 50% off order of Mac and Cheese. Use promo code: cheeseANDmac. Only at participating locations in the U.S. (excluding locations in airports, stadiums, universities, Guam, mobile kitchen, and franchised locations). Excludes tax, catering orders and gratuity. No substitutions, modifications, or additions. Cannot combine with other offers or fundraisers. One per customer per day. One per check. No cash or gift card value. Employees are not eligible and will not apply to Dine Out Card. Void where prohibited. Additional exclusions or restrictions may apply, and terms may change without notice. Offer may be canceled due to pricing or other errors. Questions (including list of non-participating locations)? Call (800) 919-3227. ♬ Funny song for video creation - dg cria





California Pizza Kitchen is located in the St. Johns Town Center