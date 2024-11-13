Is Danny DeVito really the sixth sexiest bald man in the world?!?!

Bald men around the world better take a seat for this one...

Search marketing agency Reboot Online did a study to identify the sexiest bald man from a list of 69 bald celebs. The study ranked the entries based on:

Height

Shine factor

Golden ratio facial proximity

Smile analysis

Media perception (news article tone of reporting on a given celebrity)

Vocal attractiveness

Search interest for “shirtless” / “naked”

Sounds good so far, but what we end up with in the top 10 includes a few doosies!

Danny DeVito breaks top 10 of world’s sexiest bald men for 2024 — ousting these iconic hunks: study https://t.co/7br778uqu3 pic.twitter.com/L4JR6RXUOL — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2024

I guess it took a while, but the world is finally awakening to the sex appeal of 4′9″ heart throb Danny DeVito, with the study scoring him as the SIXTH sexiest bald man in the world in 2024.

To his credit, Danny gets a boost from a generally positive relationship with the media (scoring a 7.46 out of 10), and his nasal-yet-gravelly voice seemed to also be a plus for judges (scoring 8.33 out of 10!!!).

In a twist of irony, it was his sexy/shirtless searches that jet-fueled DeVito’s ascension up the list. With 13.8k searches for those terms, DeVito outpaces names like Terry Crews and Vin Diesel.

Hey Siri google search danny devito shirtless wait close Twitter stop listening don’t send cancel — justin (@nothinbutlag) May 30, 2018

For what it’s worth, the entire top 10 is a bit wonky...but it seemed like the classic “outrage opportunity” landed squarely on 6th place.

If you want to get all nerdy about the methodology of the survey, hit this link to see more from Reboot.