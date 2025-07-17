Entertainment

Is the “Gen Z Stare” really a thing?

By Toni Foxx
Something called the “Gen Z Stare” is trending on Tik Tok & in searches.

So what is it? Well, people claim Gen Z’ers are so bad at small talk, they just stare at you. Like this:

@trevonwoodburyy

always shocked that someone is speaking to u irl and not on a phone screen 😭 i still love gen z tho

♬ original sound - trévon

This video might be my favorite.

@dantejamees

I’m used to being stared at but Gen Z’s hits different

♬ original sound - Dante Elizabeth James

Here’s a video that explains what the stare is about.

@7newsaustralia

The so-called 'Gen Z stare' has divided the internet - and even generations - with people arguing that it has become a real problem in the workplace. genzstare stare genz workplace debate internet 7NEWS

♬ original sound - 7NEWS Australia - 7NEWS Australia

Ok, you can’t just replace small talk with a stare. Small talk isn’t great but it’s a necessary evil Replacing a stare for small talk makes things even more awkward and weird!

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

