Is the “Gen Z Stare” really a thing?

Something called the “Gen Z Stare” is trending on Tik Tok & in searches.

So what is it? Well, people claim Gen Z’ers are so bad at small talk, they just stare at you. Like this:

@trevonwoodburyy always shocked that someone is speaking to u irl and not on a phone screen 😭 i still love gen z tho ♬ original sound - trévon

This video might be my favorite.

Here’s a video that explains what the stare is about.

@7newsaustralia The so-called 'Gen Z stare' has divided the internet - and even generations - with people arguing that it has become a real problem in the workplace. genzstare stare genz workplace debate internet 7NEWS ♬ original sound - 7NEWS Australia - 7NEWS Australia

Ok, you can’t just replace small talk with a stare. Small talk isn’t great but it’s a necessary evil Replacing a stare for small talk makes things even more awkward and weird!