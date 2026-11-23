If you’ve ever wanted to dress like Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Jimmy John’s is giving you the chance this holiday season.

The sandwich chain is teaming up with the classic Christmas comedy for a limited-time Christmas Vacation Feast:

The meal features a holiday-inspired lineup of food and a collectible turtleneck dickie inspired by Cousin Eddie’s iconic look.

Here’s what’s included:

The Jelly of the Month Club Sandwich : Turkey, bacon, cheddar, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo served on toasted French bread.

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo served on toasted French bread. Stuffing Flavored Jimmy Chips: Kettle-cooked potato chips with a stuffing-inspired flavor.

Kettle-cooked potato chips with a stuffing-inspired flavor. The Griswold Family Chaos Cookie: A cookie loaded with chocolate chips, festive candies, peppermint, pretzels, marshmallows, sprinkles and cornflakes.

A cookie loaded with chocolate chips, festive candies, peppermint, pretzels, marshmallows, sprinkles and cornflakes. Cousin Eddie-Inspired Dickie: A collectible turtleneck dickie available in four different colors, each featuring a memorable quote from the movie, including “It’s a beaut, Clark” and “Save the Neck.”

Not interested in the holiday-inspired food? Customers can still get the collectible dickie while choosing their own sandwich, chips or cookie. The dickies will also be available for purchase separately.

Not familiar with what a “dickie” is? It’s a fake turtleneck collar and you can see Cousin Eddie’s in this scene:

The Christmas fun doesn’t stop at the menu. Jimmy John’s is also releasing exclusive merchandise through its online Jimmy Store, including a plush squirrel, a Clark Griswold hockey jersey and a Cousin Eddie trapper hat.

So, if you’re ready to channel your inner Cousin Eddie, you might want to grab a Christmas Vacation Feast before it’s gone!