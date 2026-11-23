The woman who was allegedly having an affair with Jensen Huang was also in touch with an official of China's top spy agency, a contact that occurred while she was in a relationship with the former Nvidia chief, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence gathered on the matter told ABC News.

Alice Huang kept in contact with an official at China’s Ministry of State Security from the Spring of 2025 until the Fall of this year, the sources said. The time period overlapped with her relationship with Jensen Huang, sources said.

It's not immediately clear whether evidence gathered by U.S. intelligence has shown Alice Huang was actively passing along inside information to any officials affiliated with Chinese intelligence, sources said.

The New York Times was first to detail the extent of Alice Huang's alleged contact with China's spy agency.

The White House didn't immediately respond to ABC's request for comment Sunday. The State Department also did not immediately comment.

The Times also reported that U.S. intelligence has gathered evidence that Kang Wei, a business partner of Alice Huang who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, sources told the paper.

ABC News has previously reported that in the Fall of 2025, President Donald Trump was briefed on U.S. intelligence that Jensen Huang was having an affair with a woman believed to be working for Chinese intelligence, according to a U.S. official and sources briefed on the matter.

Sources have told ABC News that the U.S. believes Alice Huang might have been an intelligence asset for China. The president has said that he doesn't know whether Alice Huang was a "spy."

The Times reports that Alice Huang's contact with a top official of China's spy agency corresponds to at least part of the time period when Huang's Singapore-based tech company, Megaspeed, was acquiring Nvidia chips. Huang left Megaspeed in 2025, according to the company.

Federal investigators have been probing Megaspeed since 2024 over alleged export control violations and the illicit transfer of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, according to sources familiar with the matter. In a joint public statement last week, the Department of Commerce and the Justice Department confirmed details of their ongoing investigation.

It comes as infighting among the president's top advisers over the matter has spilled into public view.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has faced criticism that his department has dragged its feet on a plan to put Megaspeed on a list of foreign companies banned from buying high-powered AI chips made in the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly pointed the finger at Lutnick in recent days.

“Many other departments were pushing for this, and Commerce had the pen," Bessent said on Fox Business last week.

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