Jacksonville University band selected for London New Year’s Day Parade!

The head of some of the World’s greatest street spectaculars, Bob Bone, is to invite Jacksonville University Ripcurrent University Marching Band, to participate in 40thAnniversary London New Year’s Day Parade- at the turn of the year 2025/ 2026.

The marching band, and other musicians, will have a life-changing week in the historic city performing in the parade and immersing in a full educational program visiting museums, historic sites, and places of architectural and artistic interest.

The 2026 event marks a momentous moment for the great British tradition and will be one of the biggest and best in the event’s history, which will be screened live across the World – including in the USA on the PBS Network.

The festival concerts carry much cache – and utilizes some of the most historic concert venues in London.

Mr Bone is co-founder of London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival and The London International Choral Festival and Rome New Year. He has been at the helm of all these events in every year of their existence.

“We only wanted the very best marching bands, fitting for our 40th Anniversary, “said Mr Bone, “and the Ripcurrent Marching Band certainly fits the bill.

“We are enormously proud of reaching such a significant milestone, and the global attention and affection that the event now receives. Here’s to the next 40 years.”.

The parade sees more than 8,000 performers from all numerous nations around the globe, entertain a street audience of hundreds of thousands – and a global TV and streaming audience of tens of millions.