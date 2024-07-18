Jags unveil Prowler Throwback jerseys

JAGUARS’ PROWLER THROWBACKS ARE HERE! As we prepare for a monumental 30th season, the Jags are paying tribute to their roots and are excited to officially launch the Prowler Throwbacks. The throwback uniforms got their name from the running Jaguar embroidered on the sleeves of the jerseys. The pants feature a teal stripe with gold and black piping going along the length of the pants. The helmets will have the original Jaguars logo on the side used by the team in the inaugural season of 1995 until 2013. See these uniforms in action on October 6, 2024 when the Jaguars take on the Colts at EverBank Stadium. At halftime, the Jaguars’ first head coach, Tom Coughlin, will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars. Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002.

You can shop the new Prowler line, here!