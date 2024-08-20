Jax River Jams canceled for 2025

First, the Sky and Air Show in Jacksonville Beach and the Bethune Cookman University football game at EverBank Stadium were cut from the City of Jacksonville’s planned events due to budgeting. Now, Jax River Jams is the latest fan-favorite event to leave the “River City” -- at least in the short term.

“I enjoyed it, my family enjoyed it, it’s a nice place to bring your kids and relax. I love it,” Jacksonville resident Michael Sheffield said after hearing the news. “I don’t know why they canceled it.”

A statement sent to Action News Jax by Alex Alston, executive director for the city of Jacksonville’s sports and entertainment office, explained the reasoning:

“The event was not included in this year’s budget for a variety of factors, including but not limited to, the lack of available event space downtown and rising event costs.”

“They find money for everything else in the budget, why can’t they find money for that?,” argued Jacksonville resident Anthony Nichols.

Jax River Jams has generated foot traffic and extra revenue for business owners like Jason Hunnicutt, one owner of Ocean Street Tacos downtown.

“[It was] double the crowds at least on a Thursday night we’d normally be getting, so you’re talking about double or triple the staffing we’d be putting on, and then ya, we’d just be rocking,” explained Hunnicutt.

With the event gone for 2025, residents and business owners hope river jams makes a comeback in years to come.

“At least in two years, if they goin take it back, bring it back in two years,” said Nichols. “Cus I know my family goin miss it.”

Alston’s statement also explained the city plans to reevaluate again in 2025 and hopes to find a way to eventually bring the event back to downtown.