Many Americans are realizing they’re becoming their parents...at 30

A new survey of 2,000 adults finds that more than a quarter of Americans (27%) worry they’re the second coming of their parents, especially their approach to travel.

The survey, evenly split across generations, found that the average person first noticed they were acting like their parents at age 30, though they began picking up these habits as early as age 20. While 38% actively try to avoid adopting their parents’ traits, a quarter don’t mind picking up certain characteristics.

Many become the “airport dad”. 41% of respondents admit to taking on this role during their travels, characterized by arriving at the airport early, coming prepared, and meticulously tracking luggage. This behavior seems to transcend generations.

The survey also sheds light on generational differences in travel behaviors. Gen Z and millennials tend to grab food right before or during flight boarding, while Gen X and baby boomers are more likely to make a last-minute dash to the bathroom.

Interestingly, 38% of respondents believe they have better travel habits than their parents, with baby boomers feeling most strongly about this.

Baby boomers are most confident in their ability to nail luggage weight limits , while Gen Z acknowledges they’re most likely to get lost in airport crowds and have the worst sense of direction.

When it comes to their parents’ travel quirks, respondents said their folks would win awards for acting like tourists, being the biggest complainers and falling for tourist traps.