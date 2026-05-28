Mark Your Calendar: Free Days at Castillo de San Marcos Are Back in 2026

Looking to visit one of St. Augustine’s most iconic landmarks without paying admission? Good news — the National Park Service has announced several free entrance days for 2026, including at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument:

On select dates throughout the year, all National Park Service sites that normally charge admission will offer free entry to visitors. That means you can explore the historic fort in downtown St. Augustine at no cost during these special days.

Here are the 2026 free admission dates to add to your calendar:

• June 14 — Flag Day

• July 3-5 — Independence Day Weekend

• August 25 — 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

• September 17 — Constitution Day

• October 27 — Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday

• November 11 — Veterans Day

The Castillo de San Marcos is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States and remains one of Florida’s most popular historic attractions. Free admission days are expected to draw larger crowds, so arriving early is recommended.

You can learn more about free entrance days and available parks here.

NOTE: This covers admission, but you may still need to pay for other costs like camping, boat launches, or advance reservation systems.