McDonald’s Is Bringing Back the Dessert Fans Never Stopped Asking For 🥧

If you’ve been missing the crispy, golden McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie, your wait is almost over.

The fast-food giant announced it is bringing back the fan-favorite dessert for a limited time beginning June 23 at participating restaurants across the United States:

The return marks the first nationwide comeback of the Fried Apple Pie since it was removed from most U.S. menus in 1992.

McDonald’s originally introduced the Fried Apple Pie in 1968 alongside the Big Mac. The dessert became known for its flaky fried crust and hot apple filling before eventually being replaced by a baked version as health-conscious eating trends gained popularity.

The company says the returning pie features its signature apple filling made with 100% American-grown apples wrapped in the same crispy fried crust many customers remember. The comeback is part of McDonald’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday and is designed to bring a dose of nostalgia to longtime fans.

The announcement has generated plenty of excitement online, with many fans celebrating the return of a dessert they haven’t tasted in decades. Some are even hoping the limited-time offering eventually earns a permanent spot back on the menu.

Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or trying one for the first time, the Fried Apple Pie’s return may be one of the sweetest blasts from the past this summer.