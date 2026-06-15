Events: Juneteenth celebrations and Father’s Day weekend events

Jacksonville, Fl — Friday marks the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Freedom came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth“. Jacksonville marks the event with a series of events listed below.
There is also plenty to do to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend:
Tuesday, June 16:
DHS Career Expo - 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Summer Night Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Steve Earle - 51 Years of Songs & Stories with Special Guest Lilly Hiatt - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Between the Buried and Me - 7:00 pm - Five
Wednesday, June 17:
Juneteenth Concert featuring the Ritz Chamber Players - 1:00 pm - Cummer Museum
Thursday, June 18:
Jacksonville Waves v Savannah Steel - 12:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Friday, June 19:
Juneteenth in the Park - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
Claypool Gold feat: Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Waves v Savannah Steel - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Armada FC Women’s Florida Champions League vs. Florida Premier FC - 6:00 pm - Patton Park
Marcello Hernández - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Tunes and Blooms - Animal House - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Sheryl Underwood at The Comedy Zone - 7:15 pm and 9:45 pm
Off Campus Night - 9:00 pm - Five
Saturday, June 20:
River City Card Show - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm- Duval Hall
JWJ BDay 5K & Block Party - 8:00 am - James Weldon Johnson Park
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren
Juneteenth Celebration - 3:00 pm - A. Philip Randolph Park
2026 Import Car Expo - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 11 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sheryl Underwood at The Comedy Zone - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm
Sporting JAX vs. Charleston Battery - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Armada FC Men’s Florida Champions League vs. Florida Kraze - 7:00 pm - Patton Park
Rick Ross - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Axemen vs. Miami Shoremen - Rock Stadium Jacksonville University
A Juneteenth Celebration - The Music Ministry of Richard Smallwood - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Sunday, June 21:
River City Card Show - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm- Duval Hall
Jacksonville Waves v Greensboro Groove - 2:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Relevé Academy of Dance - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center