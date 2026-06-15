Events: Juneteenth celebrations and Father’s Day weekend events

Jacksonville, Fl — Friday marks the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Freedom came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth“. Jacksonville marks the event with a series of events listed below.

There is also plenty to do to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend:

Tuesday, June 16:

DHS Career Expo - 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Summer Night Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Steve Earle - 51 Years of Songs & Stories with Special Guest Lilly Hiatt - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Between the Buried and Me - 7:00 pm - Five

Wednesday, June 17:

Juneteenth Concert featuring the Ritz Chamber Players - 1:00 pm - Cummer Museum

Thursday, June 18:

Jacksonville Waves v Savannah Steel - 12:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, June 19:

Juneteenth in the Park - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Claypool Gold feat: Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Waves v Savannah Steel - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Armada FC Women’s Florida Champions League vs. Florida Premier FC - 6:00 pm - Patton Park

Marcello Hernández - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Tunes and Blooms - Animal House - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Sheryl Underwood at The Comedy Zone - 7:15 pm and 9:45 pm

Off Campus Night - 9:00 pm - Five

Saturday, June 20:

River City Card Show - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm- Duval Hall

JWJ BDay 5K & Block Party - 8:00 am - James Weldon Johnson Park

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren

Juneteenth Celebration - 3:00 pm - A. Philip Randolph Park

2026 Import Car Expo - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 11 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sheryl Underwood at The Comedy Zone - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm

Sporting JAX vs. Charleston Battery - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Armada FC Men’s Florida Champions League vs. Florida Kraze - 7:00 pm - Patton Park

Rick Ross - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Axemen vs. Miami Shoremen - Rock Stadium Jacksonville University

A Juneteenth Celebration - The Music Ministry of Richard Smallwood - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Sunday, June 21:

River City Card Show - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm- Duval Hall

Jacksonville Waves v Greensboro Groove - 2:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Relevé Academy of Dance - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

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