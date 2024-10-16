Entertainment

Members of R.E.M., The Black Crowes, and Screaming Trees have formed a new supergroup!

A new Supergroup has formed

Over the years we’ve seen some pretty cool collaborations between bands that ultimately get dubbed “supergroup”.

According to the members of a trio of classic acts, a new one has just formed!

The Silverlites are made up of R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, and Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin, and singer Joseph Arthur.

The album was written and produced during the pandemic, but is only now finally seeing the light of day.

The lead single for the band is named “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay” and sounds exactly like what you think a supergroup made up of R.E.M., The Black Crowes, and Screaming Trees would sound like!

Read more on this newly formed supergroup at Consequence.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!