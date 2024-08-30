Nearly 80% of Americans Are Too Tired to Cook After Work

Eight in 10 Americans are too tired to cook themselves a meal after work.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed 77% admit there are days where, after work, they’re too exhausted to cook.

And a fifth of respondents have been so tired while trying to cook — they’ve actually fallen asleep while making their food.

The research also looked at when respondents are at their busiest, and the specific impact that has on what they eat.

Half of Americans surveyed (51%) believe they’re the busiest during the weekdays — but 38% don’t get a needed break on the weekends, saying they’re equally busy all seven days of the week.

When asked which days are the most challenging to make a home-cooked meal, Monday was the most difficult for those surveyed, followed by a tie between Wednesday and Friday.

Only 12% of respondents said they’re “never” overwhelmed by their busy schedule.

For those who can be overwhelmed by their schedule, 40% acknowledged that it affects their diet (with 57% of those saying it’s a negative impact).