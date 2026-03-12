Entertainment

New food trend: Frambled Eggs

By Toni Foxx
A photo of eggs displayed in an egg carton.
I usually hate tik tok trends but I might be onboard with this one.

It’s a new-ish way to cook eggs for breakfast: Frambled Eggs.

It’s a mash-up of fried eggs and scrambled eggs . . . and some people say that it’s an improvement on both.

They’re fairly simple to make. You just melt some butter or oil into a nonstick skillet, over low heat. Then you crack the eggs directly into the pan . . . and use a spatula to gently break up the egg whites, moving it around the yolks. After a couple minutes, you can run the spatula through the yolks, and let the eggs set.

That’s it.

@gretzieparth

Raise your hands if my scrambled egg tutorial has changed your breakfast for the better 🙌🏻 the second you let the white of your eggs get brown it’s game over #scrambledeggs #highproteinbreakfast #easybreakfast

♬ original sound - Gretzie Parth
